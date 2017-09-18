Study says grandparents who babysit grandkids may live longer

(WSVN) - A new study is showing that grandparents who spend time taking care of their grandchildren may actually live longer.

According to Fox 13, a study published in the Evolution and Human Behavior journal shows that for grandparents who took on a role as a caretaker, the risk of dying over a 20-year period was a third lower, compared to those who did not provide childcare.

Researchers said that caregiving among older adults was linked to longer life even when the child was not related to them.

The study also said that half of the grandparents who were caretakers were still alive 10 years after the study began.

However, the study did not include grandparents who care for children full-time, only parents who occasionally care for grandchildren.

Officials said the reason behind the findings suggest that babysitting gives older adults a purpose, and watching the children may keep them more physically and mentally active.

