Study: Gym equipment is dirtier than public toilet

(WSVN) - Be careful of what you use at the gym because according to one study, some gym equipment is actually dirtier than a toilet in a public bathroom.

With multiple people going in and out of a gym and using the equipment a day, it’s no surprise that the gym may not be the cleanest place. However, exactly how dirty it can be is a little shocking.

According to Fox 5, a study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information shows that everything from MRSA to toenail fungus can be found at the gym.

According to FitRated.com, an exercise bike has about 39 times more bacteria than a plastic cafeteria tray, a treadmill has 74 times more bacteria than a water faucet and free weights at the gym have about 262 times more bacteria than a toilet seat.

“Be aware that approximately 50 to 100 people probably just touched the bar that you just touched without being cleaned,” said Dr. James Collyer to Fox 5. “We’re covered in germs, and when I say germs, I mean bacteria, viruses, fungus.”

The study also found the common cold virus on more than half of all gym equipment.

