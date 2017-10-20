Study: Drinking alcohol helps you speak foreign languages more fluently

(WSVN) - Learning a new language is undoubtedly a difficult task. But according to a new study, drinking alcohol can help you speak it more fluently.

A study by British and Dutch researchers that was published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology found that people spoke more fluently after consuming a small amount of alcohol.

The study was conducted on 50 German speakers who were studying Dutch at at Maastricht University, according to Time Magazine. Each individual was asked to have a graded, casual conversation with an interviewer in Dutch. Half of them consumed alcohol before the two-minute chat, while the other half had some water.

The chats were recorded and scored by a pair of native Dutch speakers. Those who had a drink scored higher. The native speakers said people in the alcohol group had better fluency, specifically better pronunciation.

The study found that the alcohol and water groups scored similarly in grammar, vocabulary and argumentation.

Authors of the study noted that low-to-moderate alcohol consumption plays a role in “reducing language anxiety,” leading to improved proficiency.

