Students, teachers at school in Puerto Rico celebrate return of electricity after 112 days

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — A Puerto Rico school erupted with screams of joy when their power came on for the first time in nearly four months.

Students and teachers at Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island.

The San Juan school posted video to its Facebook page on Jan. 11, showing both students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again.

The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.

