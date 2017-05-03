Student doesn’t have date for prom, takes Harvard acceptance letter instead

(WSVN) - A high school student decided on an unorthodox prom date: her Harvard acceptance letter.

When 17-year-old Priscilla Samey didn’t have a date to her senior prom, she took a different kind of prom photo.

Samey posted a picture of herself and her “date” on Twitter, with the caption, “Couldn’t find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17″.

Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 💕🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu — • (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017

It turns out, Samey had plenty of options when it came to colleges. The teen from Minnesota says she was accepted to seven Ivy League schools. Her tweet from March 30 with the list of those schools has been retweeted over 1,600 times.

Hi I'm Priscilla Samey and I just got into:

Yale

Princeton

Harvard

Columbia

Brown

University of Pennsylvania

Cornell

Look at what God did — • (@prizxillas) March 30, 2017

But it’s safe to say her prom date photo has gotten much more attention, garnering over 29,000 retweets and 127,000 likes in just a few days.

