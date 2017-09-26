Stroller company issues recall

(WSVN) - Delta Enterprise has issued a recall for certain strollers due to a safety issue.

The company is pulling 28,000 “J is for Jeep” brand jogging strollers.

There have been several reports of the stroller’s leg bracket breaking. In one case, a child was hurt.

The recall applies to models made between August 2015 and August 2016.

If you own the stroller, stop using it immediately and contact the company for a free repair.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.