Strangers buy car for Texas man who walked miles to work

ROCKWALL, Texas (AP) — A Texas man’s 3-mile (5 kilometer) daily walk to work has inspired a group of strangers to collect enough money to buy him a car.

Andy Mitchell spotted 20-year-old Justin Korva walking to the suburban Dallas taco restaurant where he works and offered him a ride. KDFW-TV reports Korva told Mitchell he was trying to better himself and saving up for a car.

Korva’s story inspired Mitchell and some of his friends to secretly set up a donation box at a local restaurant.

The group surprised Korva with a used Toyota Camry on Friday, and the worker’s overwhelmed reaction was caught on video by Mitchell’s wife.

“It’s just an instant blessing, an instant surprise,” Korva told Fox 4.

Enough money was left over to pay for a year’s worth of insurance, two years of oil changes and a $500 gas card.

