Stranger gifts barbershop to Philadelphia man who cuts hair for homeless

(WSVN) - A man who has dedicated time to cutting hair for homeless men and women was given the keys to his own barbershop — all thanks to a complete stranger.

Nearly a year ago, Fox 29 reported on Brennon Jones, a Philadelphian who made it his mission to aid those who may not have the money to get a proper haircut. “Me personally, I think I surpassed a thousand haircuts, so many I stopped counting,” Jones said to Fox 29. “So its been a good year so far.”

However, Sean Johnson, someone who simply heard of Jones’ goodwill, wanted to make it a better year. Johnson decided to give a renovated, almost-like-new barbershop to the man who has cut thousands of people’s hair.

“When I found out well I need to be part of that. I need to see what I can do to help,” Sean Johnson said to Fox 29.

Jones said he was surprised to find out that the shop was free. “He said, ‘Listen, I’ve got a building I want you to come check out,'” said Jones. “He said, ‘Do you like this place?’ I said, ‘Yeah I like it.’ He tossed me the key and said, ‘It’s yours.'”

The new shop is expected to open in November and, yes, certain days will be exclusive to cutting the hair of the homeless.

“I just continue to rely on my faith, God brought me this far I know He’s not gonna leave me now,” Brennon said to Fox 29.

