Stocks end higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending higher on Wall Street as Wal-Mart and major airlines post solid gains.

Wal-Mart jumped 4.5 percent Tuesday after the giant retailer said it expected a 40 percent surge in online sales next year.

United Continental rose 4.7 percent and American Airlines climbed 4.8 percent after delivering strong forecasts for the third quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,550.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,830, another record. The Nasdaq composite rose 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,587.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.35 percent.

