Step mom posts viral photo to prove co-parenting ‘can work’

(WSVN) - An unconventional photo of a family cheering on a youth soccer game has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Emilee Plaayer posted the picture on Facebook, showing a blended family of five wearing customized jerseys at a game in Columbus, Georgia. The photo shows four adults wearing jerseys saying “step mom,” “daddy,” “mommy,” and “step dad” as they all crouch around a little girl wearing her number 37 jersey.

Plaayer, the step mom in the photo, wrote the picture caption: “Because of us, I will never believe co-parenting can’t work! I KNOW through experience it CAN WORK! Choose to do what’s best for your child and everything will just fall into place ❤”

The photo has garnered over 32,000 likes on Facebook since Saturday, and has been shared more than 82,000 times.

(H/T Fox 13 News)

