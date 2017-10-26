Steal a base, get free Taco Bell!

(WSVN) - Move over Taco Tuesday — next Wednesday, Taco Bell is giving away free tacos.

For the past 10 seasons, Taco Bell has run a special World Series promotion. If a member of either team steals a base during the series, America gets free tacos.

In Wednesday night’s game, Cameron Maybin, an outfielder for the Houston Astros did just that — stealing second base from the L.A. Dodgers.

Maybin took to Twitter to celebrate, saying “Proud to be America’s #StealABaseStealATaco guy.”

What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017

You can get your free “Doritos locos taco” at Taco Bell on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

