Starbucks unveils new maple pecan latte

(WSVN) - Starbucks’ famous pumpkin spice latte might have some competition.

The coffee chain celebrated the first day of fall by unveiling the maple pecan latte.

The maple pecan latte is a mix of maple pecan syrup with espresso and milk, topped with a sprinkle of orange and golden-brown sugar crystals.

Starbucks also unveiled their new fall cups, which come in shades of plum, teal and orange.

