Starbucks to hire 25,000 veterans and military spouses by 2025

Starbucks has announced their new plan to hire 25,000 veterans and military spouses by 2025.

The coffee giant says they’ve already met their original goal, set in 2013, of hiring 10,000 vets and their spouses. Now they say they are expanding their total commitment by 15,000, Fox News reports.

“The numbers don’t tell the story. The story is the unbelievable heart, conscience, integrity, leadership skills of the people that we have been fortunate enough to bring into our company,” said Howard Schultz, Starbucks CEO and chairman, in the announcement.

The move comes after the company received some backlash in the wake of President Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, when they announced a plan to 10,000 refugees. However, in this latest announcement, Starbucks reaffirmed their plan to hire refugees, in addition to veterans.

The company said they plan to open 3,400 new stores in the U.S. by 2021.