Starbucks to add sushi burrito to their menu

(WSVN) - Ever been in the mood for sushi and coffee at the same time? Well, Starbucks has your answer.

Starbucks has announced that they will be adding a sushi burrito to their menu. The burrito is called a chicken maki roll.

The coffee chain announced it has already test marketed the trendy addition at select locations in Chicago.

The company describes it as a classic California chicken burrito with a twist.

