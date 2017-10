(WSVN) - Starbucks has unveiled a spooky sip for Halloween — the Zombie Frappuccino.

The deliciously evil concoction is carmel apple flavored, topped with a mocha drizzle and pink whipped cream topping that look like brains.

They’ll only be around for a few days, so don’t drag your feet.

