Starbucks introduces new blend with Horchata frappuccino

(WSVN) - Horchata and coffee — who would’ve thought to combine the two? Well, Starbucks is ready to bring both flavors together with their newest drink.

According to Starbucks’ official release, their new Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino made its debut, Monday, and can be found across the U.S. and Canada.

Horchata is a popular beverage among Latin American and Spanish cultures. The drink is commonly made of ground almonds, sesame seeds, rice, barley, tigernuts or melon seeds.

The Starbucks Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino brings a new take on the recipe, including:

whipped cream

a swirl of caramel

cinnamon

sugar sprinkles

The blend also includes almondmilk, cinnamon dolce syrup and, of course, coffee.

