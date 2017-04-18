Starbucks calls shifting-color drink a “Unicorn Frappuccino”

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks is calling a limited-time beverage that changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw a “Unicorn Frappuccino.”

The chain says the drink was inspired by the trend of unicorn-themed food online and starts out purple with a sweet and fruity taste. It changes to pink and tart after it’s stirred to mix in a blue drizzle. It will be available from April 19 to April 23 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a 12-ounce size containing 280 calories.

Earlier this month, Seattle-based Starbucks also introduced a “Pink Drink” made with coconut milk and topped with strawberries. The company said it had previously been a customized drink that enjoyed “fandom online.”

