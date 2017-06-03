Starbucks adds Ombre Pink Drink to official menu

(WSVN) - A new addition is coming to Starbucks’ permanent menu, and you may want to get your Instagram ready for pictures.

Starbucks has added the Ombre Pink Drink to their permanent menu.

The drink contains coconut milk, passion iced tea and lime, and gets its name from the transition of colors as the milk separates from the tea.

The colorful drink was previously only available as a secret menu item.

