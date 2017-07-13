Sri Lanka Navy rescues struggling wild elephant from ocean

(WSVN) - An elephant out for a swim needed the help of Sri Lanka’s military muscle to get back to shore.

The Sri Lankan Navy rescued the wild elephant after it had been dragged out to sea by strong currents on Tuesday.

Navy officials took action after the animal was spotted struggling to stay afloat off the country’s northeast coast.

Divers and at least three vessels worked to drag the elephant back to dry land.

It took about six hours for the rescue operation to complete.

Veterinarians were on hand to give the animal a check-up before it was released back into the wild.

