Southwest Airlines donates 10,000 roundtrip flights for hospital patients

(WSVN) - Southwest Airlines announced the company will be donating 10,000 round-trip flights this year to help families in need of specialized care.

The Southwest Airlines Medical Transportation Grant Program partners with 90 hospitals and medical facilities across the U.S. The company has donated over $23 million in free transportation since the program’s inception in 2007.

“The financial burden on our family has been severe,” one patient said. “I have many things to be thankful for, but regaining my health has been a long, expensive road. Southwest Airlines has been a true blessing. Thanks to them the burden is lightened.”

Tampa General Hospital and Shriners Hospital for Children are the two Florida facilities that have partnered with the airline. Angel Flight Central and Miracle Flights for Kids also work with Southwest on the program.

More information about the program and qualifications can be found on the Southwest Airlines website or directly through participating hospitals.

