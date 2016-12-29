Southern California fire kills 5-year-old, injures 8 others

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — A fire at a mobile home in Southern California has killed a 5-year-old girl, left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition and injured seven other family members.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says some people were trapped inside and others got out through the home’s windows. The blaze was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Escondido Fire Chief Russ Knowles says arriving firefighters also broke a window to rescue people and quickly knocked down the fire, which gutted the home.

Knowles says an electric cord leading to a Christmas tree may have sparked the fire.

