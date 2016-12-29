Southern California fire kills 5-year-old, injures 8 others

fatal_fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — A fire at a mobile home in Southern California has killed a 5-year-old girl, left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition and injured seven other family members.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says some people were trapped inside and others got out through the home’s windows. The blaze was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Escondido Fire Chief Russ Knowles says arriving firefighters also broke a window to rescue people and quickly knocked down the fire, which gutted the home.

Knowles says an electric cord leading to a Christmas tree may have sparked the fire.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus