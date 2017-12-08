South Texas gets rare snowfall

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frigid temperatures behind a cold front combined with moisture off the Gulf of Mexico have yielded a rare snowfall in many parts of South and Southeast Texas.

The National Weather Service reports snow from San Antonio into East Texas. National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Williams said up to 2.5 inches of snow had been measured as of 9 p.m. Thursday in the San Antonio area.

The most recent comparable snowfall in San Antonio had been in January 1987, when 1.3 inches of snow accumulated, but the most recent major snowfall was 13.2 inches in January 1985.

Up to 3 inches of snow was expected in the Corpus Christi area by Friday morning. Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Wagner said the most recent comparable snowfall in Corpus Christi was 4.4 inches on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 2004.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.