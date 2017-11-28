South Korean Officials: North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile

(WSVN) - North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile, South Korean media reports.

According to South Korea’s news agency Yonhap, military officials say the missile was fired from South Pyongan Province.

“The missile flew eastward and the South Korean military is analyzing details with the U.S.,” Yonhap reported.

According to Fox News, there have been signs that indicated Kim Jong Un’s regime was planning a missile launch in recent days. Japan’s Kyodo News reported on Monday that Japanese government detected radio signals that indicated a possible missile test in the near future.

Fox News reports that North Korea last fired a missile on Sept. 15. The missile flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island before landing in the Pacific Ocean.

