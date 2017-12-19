South Florida Dreamers travel to nation’s capital hoping for change

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of South Florida Dreamers are headed to the nation’s capital with one goal: to send lawmakers a message.

Several young immigrants boarded a bus to Washington D.C. to protest and urge Congress to pass the Clean-Dream-Act before the end of the week. The group hopes a new bill includes a pathway to citizenship with permanent protection.

“We’re mobilizing from Florida to D.C., because right now there is an urgency,” said one girl. “There’s Dreamers getting deported that are getting at risk, they are not able to provide for their families because their status is getting taken away.”

The Dreamers gathered outside the offices of Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, Wednesday, hoping to make a difference.

