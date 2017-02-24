South Carolina teen pleads guilty to armed robbery at child’s birthday party

(WSVN) - A South Carolina teen will be spending the next five years in prison for armed robbery after he and another man terrorized children at a birthday party.

Rufus Gates, 17, and Alexander Outlaw, 24, stormed into a motel in December of 2015. Both men were armed with guns.

Gates and Outlaw burst into a room where four children and two adults were having a birthday party. The two held all six people at gunpoint and demanded money from one of the adult victims.

Police said Outlaw held a gun to the head of a 7-year-old child during the robbery, the Times & Democrat reported. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to attempted armed robbery, a weapons violation, and three counts of kidnapping.

Gates pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, and was sentenced to a maximum of five years under the Youthful Offender Act.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.