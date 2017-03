(WSVN) - Sonic Drive-In is celebrating National Corn Dog Day with discounted corn dogs, Saturday.

It does exist and this year, it’s on Saturday, March 18th — National Corn Dog Day.

The popular snack item, which is usually priced at $1.49, will instead go for 50 cents, all in celebration of the fried food.

The special is only valid on Saturday, March 18.

There’s no better way to show someone you care than with 50¢ Corn Dogs on #NationalCornDogDay Tax and add-ons extra. See menu for details. pic.twitter.com/AclKOxJnzk — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) March 16, 2017

