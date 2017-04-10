Son dead, father wounded after shooting at each other over who would walk the dog

CHICAGO (WSVN) — An argument over who should walk the dog ended with a father seriously injured and his son dead.

Chicago Police said the father and son shot each other during their fight Sunday morning, Fox 32 reports.

Donald Johnson, 22, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His 43-year-old father was also shot several times, and was listed in fair condition at the hospital.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the two had been arguing over “who was going to walk the dog” when they opened fire on each other.

Double shooting at 9100 S Woodlawn was a fight btw father & son as to who was going to walk the dog. Both shot at each other. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 9, 2017

Police are still investigating the shooting, and said they recovered two weapons from the scene.

