Snickers introduces new specialty flavors

(WSVN) - You’re not you when you’re hungry — and that’s why Snickers is introducing three new specialty flavors.

The Mars candy company said it wants to pair up flavors with feelings and hunger symptoms.

Snickers will be offering “fiery” flavor for mild days, “salty and sweet” for those indecisive taste buds and “espresso” for an extra pick-me-up.

All flavors will be available for a limited time.

