Snake hitches ride on truck’s hood

(CNN) — Two men got a major surprise Monday as they drove through west Texas.

A long bull snake came out from the hood of the truck as they drove on the highway. Somehow, the reptile was able to hang on for a bit of the ride.

The driver, Swade Moyers, admits he’s afraid of snakes. But his passenger, Zakary Wyatt, was able to pull out his camera and capture the moment.

Wyatt also had a few laughs at his friend’s uneasiness about the snake.

Moyers said the reptile finally lost its grip on the vehicle and fell from under the truck’s hood.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.