Snake crawls from under hood onto woman’s car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSVN) — A woman on her way to work received a scaly surprise when a snake crawled from under her hood.

The snake slithered from under Justyn Knox’s engine while she was driving on a highway near Charlotte.

Knox’s biggest worry wasn’t if she would be late to work, but if the snake could someone how get inside her car.

“I text my boss and told him, ‘I’m going to be late to work. I’m trapped by a snake,'” Knox said.

Knox added that she moved out of the city to get closer to the country — but didn’t think it would be this close.

