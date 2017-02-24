Single mom uses tax refund to pay off year of rent, post goes viral

A single mother working tirelessly to raise her family received a large tax return, but instead of spending that money on frivolous items, she used it to pay her rent — for the entire year.

According to FOX 26, Christina Knaack, a self-described single mother in South Carolina living on a minimum wage, has already paid her rent for the rest of 2017 after she got $5,600 back on her taxes.

In hopes of inspiring others, she shared a photo of the receipt from her investment on her Facebook page. Little did she know then, but her post quickly went viral and has already been shared more than 130,000 times in less than two days.

“Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics I paid my rent for the YEAR,” she wrote. “A roof over my kids head is what’s important. My kids don’t want for anything because my priorities are straight. And this also means I will have that extra 450 a month to do things with my kids. ”

Knaack, who has two children, said that she is a recovering addict and celebrated three years clean on Jan. 3.

She said she posted her story on Facebook in hopes that recovering addicts would see it and see that life off the streets is possible.

“As long as my post has inspired people I’m happy with that,” she wrote.

