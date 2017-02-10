Single mom dresses as man for ‘dads and doughnuts’ at son’s school

(WSVN) - A single mother who dressed as a man for “dads and doughnuts” day at her son’s school says the embarrassment was all worthwhile to make her child happy. Now her Facebook post about the experience is spreading quickly online.

Whitney Kittrell from St. George, Utah, said she became a single mom over 3 years ago, and wanted her kids to have a normal life. She said she would do everything she could to make that happen, even if it meant “killing bugs with minimal screaming” along with normal activities like playing catch.

“But when my kindergartner came home with a paper saying that they were having ‘dads and doughnuts’ my heart kind of sank,” Kittrell wrote. “I finally sat him down and asked him if he wanted to ask his grandpa to go.”

To her surprise, her son said no.

“He just smiled and said, ‘No, I want you to go. You’re my mom and dad,” Kittrell wrote in the now-viral Facebook post.

Wednesday morning, Kittrell said she wore her best “dad outfit” and painted on a goatee to attend the breakfast at her son’s school.

“I was so embarrassed, but I couldn’t help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying ‘this is my mom… she’s my dad too so I brought her!'”

It turns out, the embarrassment was well worthwhile once her son thanked her for the effort.

“When I went to leave he ran after me and hugged me tight around my neck and whispered ‘mom… I know that you’ll always be there and do anything for me. Thank you. I love you’ kissed my cheek and ran off. I hope he remembers this day cause I’ll never forget it or his sweet words.”

Kittrell’s post has garnered comments from all over, praising her actions.

“I’m a mommy and daddy as well,” one commenter wrote. “It’s parents like you that shows others nothing is impossible and you can do anything! It sure takes a very strong person to do what we do for our children.”

Another reader recalled how her dad did something similar for her when she was young.

“I was raised by a single dad and there was a time when he showed up dressed really nice to a mommy and me party,” she wrote. “It made my day because for a long time, he was my momma and my daddy!”

The Facebook post has received over 12,000 likes since Wednesday.

