Shots fired at air base used by US, man detained

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have detained a man after a “disturbance” at an English air base used by the U.S. Air Force.

Suffolk Police said American service personnel fired shots during Monday’s incident at the RAF Mildenhall base before the man was arrested. They say the man suffered cuts and bruises and was taken into custody.

They say no one else was injured in the incident.

It was not immediately clear what the nature of the incident was, but British media reported that a man allegedly tried to break into the facility.

Staff Sgt. Rachelle Coleman, a spokeswoman for U.S. Air Force Europe, says a lockdown imposed at the base has been lifted. She referred all other questions to Suffolk police.

The Mildenhall base is located 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of London.

