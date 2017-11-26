Black Friday shoppers spend billions online, set new record

(WSVN) - Black Friday proved to be a big win for online retailers thanks to record-setting spending by shoppers looking to save.

American shoppers spent $5 billion dollars online, almost 17 percent more than the previous year.

However, it has yet to be seen whether store-browsing led to higher sales, as well.

Some experts say that Cyber Monday could be even bigger than black friday, with as much as 6-billion dollars in online sales.

