Sheriff offers to send inmates to help in Harvey cleanup efforts

NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WSVN) — A sheriff in Massachusetts has offered up a unique idea for the clean-up effort in the aftermath of Harvey: he says he wants to send inmates to flood-ravaged Texas.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said he has already reached out to other sheriffs in the Houston area.

“We think that it would be incredible to have the inmates volunteer, we already have 10 of our own that have said they would love to go,” said Hodgson.

It’s not the first time the sheriff has offered an unorthodox solution when it comes to labor: Hodgson previously proposed sending inmates to build President Donald Trump’s border wall on the Mexican border.

His Harvey plan would need to be approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.