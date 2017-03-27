Shaq surprises dog attack victim, buys all new furniture for family

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A little girl recovering from a vicious dog attack got a special visit from former Miami Heat star Shaquille O’Neal.

According to Fox 5, 5-year-old Syrai Sanders and her classmate, 6-year-old Logan Braatz, were walking to school two months ago when neighborhood dogs attacked them. Logan died and Syrai was seriously injured, losing an ear.

After two months of recovery in a hospital, Syrai was finally able to return home. To celebrate, Shaq invited the young girl and her family to an Atlanta-area Rooms To Go store, where he bought her family all new furniture.

The Sanders family said that Shaq has been in contact with the family since the January attack.

Fox 5 reports that the little girl still has a long recovery ahead, but is looking forward to going back to school.

