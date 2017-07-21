Senior couple’s engagement photos prove it’s never to late to find love again

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WSVN)- An older couple’s engagement photos have gone viral, and it’s proof that it’s never too late to find love.

Photographer Gianna Snell said she spotted Lucinda Meyers and Cleveland “Murphy” Wilson on a park bench at an outdoor concert, and asked to photograph the happy couple.

Fox 11 reports that, though they were apprehensive at first, once she reassured them it was only to capture them in their natural state, the lovebirds consented.

“The pair couldn’t keep their hands off of each other,” Snell wrote on her blog. “They later shared that it was this gesture, his hand around her waist, several months earlier that was one of the first signs of a beautiful spark between them.”

Snell recounted their love story, noting that the couple met at church and attended the same services for three years but never interacted with each other.

Murphy’s wife of 41 years had passed away back in 2013. The pair were co-directors of the same church where he would eventually met his new wife-to-be.

He said that, when people asked him if he would marry again, he’d reply, “God picked her the first time I married, He’s going to have to do it again.”

Meyers moved from Boston to Huntsville in 2013. She too had been previously married, but hers ended in divorce; she had been single for 30 years.

One day Murphy got the courage to approach her when he noticed her “enchanting” smile, and ever since then they’ve been inseparable.

Murphy’s daughters, Gina Wilson and Danita Jones, are the wedding planners and said all the happy couple has to do is show up on July 29 to exchange their vows.

The two prove that love is patient and worth waiting for.

Congratulations to Murphy and Lucinda!

