Senior care worker charged with beating death of 91-year-old man

MARIETTA, Ga. (WSVN) — A senior care worker has been charged with murder after police said he severely beat a 91-year-old man, who died from his injuries.

Police said 33-year-old Landon Terrel admitted to hitting Adam Bennett, a resident at the Sunrise Assisted Living Center. The elderly man was taken to the hospital with severe internal injuries, including broken ribs, a lacerated kidney, and a punctured lung, Fox 5 reports.

Terrel’s arrest warrant says he refused to help Bennett or call for assistance, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bennett was eventually taken to a local hospital, where doctors called police when they discovered the man’s extensive injuries.

Officers arrested Terrel, charging him with aggravated battery and neglect to a person 65 or older. After Bennett died four days later, charges were upgraded to include felony murder.

A spokesperson for the assisted living facility told Fox 5 Terrel is no longer employed by the company, and described the abuse as a “tragedy.”

Terrel is being held without bond.

