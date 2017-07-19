Security robot ‘drowns’ after plunging into fountain

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSVN) — A high-tech security robot has made quite a splash after it rolled into an office building fountain after just a week on the job.

The robot was on patrol in a Washington, D.C. office building Monday when it toppled over into the fountain, causing workers to gawk at the strange sight.

The Knightscope K5 robot, nicknamed “Steve” by the realty group in charge of the building, had just been “hired” to patrol the building autonomously. The robots feature facial-recognition software, high-definition video capture, and infrared and ultrasonic sensors, Fox News reports.

Onlookers and employees who witnessed the incident took to social media to raise awareness of Steve’s untimely demise.

“Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself. We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots,” tweeted worker Bilal Farooqui.

Another onlooker, Peter W. Singer, mused, “Steps are our best defense against the Robopocalypse (Security robot down at Georgetown harbor).”

Just last week, MRP Realty posted on their Facebook that there was a “new sheriff in town.” They announced that “Steve” was part of their new test pilot security technology. The K5 security robot was developed by Silicon Valley startup Knightscope.

“These incidents show us where improvements are needed, which may then be deployed to contribute to the ongoing security of our tenants and residents,” a spokesman from MRP Realty said.

Social media users chimed in on the robot’s untimely “death” as a makeshift memorial popped up at the building.

Some considered it a win for humankind, while others suggested how to prevent it from happening again in the future.

Knightscope released an official statement about the incident on their official Twitter account, blaming the sweltering heat for the robot’s fountain faux pas.

Another incident made headlines this past spring with K5, when a California man was busted after he attacked the robot to “test” it.

