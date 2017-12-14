Secret Santa pays off layaways for over 200 people at New Jersey Walmart

(WSVN) - Over 200 people had their layaway balance at a New Jersey Walmart paid off by a Secret Santa.

According to Fox 29, the mystery man or woman, covered more than $40,000 worth of layaways purchased from a Walmart in Millville, NJ.

“I was like, “really?” Like we need to check somebody? Call somebody?,” said Kimberly Green in an interview with WTXF.

Green was shocked to hear that more than $700 of the remaining balance for gifts on her layaway was covered. With nine grandchildren in the family, any Christmas list would be costly.

Store managers will not release the name of the generous Secret Santa, but will only say it was a local business person.

“What can you say but thank you, you know?” said Green. “Like I don’t know who it is. I’m not trying to find out. I’m not trying to take that person’s blessing.”

Thanks to this stranger’s heartwarming gesture, numerous households will have one less thing to worry about this holiday season.

