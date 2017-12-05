Santa makes stop in Bahamas to deliver gifts

GREAT HARBOR KEY, BAHAMAS (WSVN) — 7News was on hand as Santa made an island stop to deliver joy to some excited children.

The holidays are underway in the Bahamas, and children lined up just to see jolly old Saint Nick.

He left behind the reindeer and hopped on a sea plane, which was filled with toys to be handed out.

“I get around the world, but it’s always late at night,” said Santa Claus, “and Christmas Eve and midnight, you don’t get to meet many people.”

Every year, Tropic Ocean Airways and Santa bring toys for students at R.N. Gomez school.

“Everybody is excited. They look forward to this every year, and I can now say I don’t think Christmas would be Christmas without this,” said Sharon North, principal of R.N. Gomez.

Santa waved to several children before landing. They couldn’t wait to see what he’s brought for them this year.

“We have such an abundance in the States, and it’s so gratifying and beautiful to see the gratitude and the gratefulness of the children, the excitement,” said Kristine-Marie with Tropic Ocean Airways.

Great Harbor Key is a very small island with a population of about 700 people. The school has only about 145 students, so anytime something big happens, like Santa coming to town, there’s a party.

Nearly the whole town stopped by to see Santa. Each child was able to talk with Santa and left with a present.

This has become a tradition on the island. “Family, friends coming together, exchange of gifts,” said student Victoria Wallace. “Christmas is a season of giving and receiving.”

