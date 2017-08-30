Sandra Bullock donates $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief effort

(WSVN) - Actress Sandra Bullock has pledged to donate $1 million to help the victims of flood-ravaged Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

People Magazine reports that Bullock said she will give the money to the American Red Cross.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” Bullock told People. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

“This is an incredible gift. We’re so thankful,” Elizabeth Penniman, Vice President of Communications for American Red Cross national headquarters, told the magazine. “Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous.”

Other celebrities such as Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez, and Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt have also pledged their support and donations for relief in Texas.

Harvey has dumped over 50 inches of rain over Houston and its surrounding areas, the greatest amount of rainfall ever recorded in the 48 contiguous states from one storm. As of early Wednesday morning, 19 people were confirmed dead as a result of the storm.

