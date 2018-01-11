Sam’s Club abruptly closes multiple locations across U.S.

(WSVN) - Employees at multiple Sam’s Club stores across the U.S. found out their locations had been shut down when they tried to show up for work.

Business Insider reports that some locations closed abruptly Thursday, when workers arrived to their stores only to find doors locked with paper notices announcing the closures attached.

Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart, confirmed that 63 of their locations will be shuttered across the country, including two in central Florida.

News of the sudden closures comes the same day that Walmart announced it was raising its starting wages to $11 per hour and offering bonuses of up to $1,000.

The company responded to questions on social media about the closures, writing, “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.