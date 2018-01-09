S. Korea’s Moon wants more talks to resolve North nuke issue

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says he’ll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.

President Moon Jae-in spoke Wednesday, a day after the two Koreas held high-level talks for the first time in two years and agreed to cooperate in next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea.

North Korea will send a delegation of officials, athletes and others to the Feb. 9-25 Games and both sides agreed to hold talks on reducing tensions along their border.

The accord followed a year of heightened tension over the North’s nuclear program that saw the danger of war on the peninsula.

