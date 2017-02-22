Russian woman dangles off Dubai skyscraper for photo shoot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (WSVN) – A Russian woman took modeling to new heights in a death-defying photo shoot.

The 22-year-old model played with death as she posed for a photo shoot dangling without safety gear from one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers in Dubai.

The reaction on social media was mixed ranging from awe to disgust.

Building officials condemned the stunt and said it was done without their consent.

