Russian spy ship spotted off U.S. east coast

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Russian spy ship was found looming in East Coast waters of the United States.

According to Fox News, two U.S. officials said the spy ship was found on Tuesday morning 70 miles off the coast of Delaware. Officials said the Russian ship was heading north at 10 knots, which means the location is considered international waters.

The ship, the SSV-175 Viktor Leonov, last sailed near the U.S. in April 2015, one official told Fox News. The ship is capable of intercepting communications or signals, and can measure U.S. Navy sonar. The ship is also armed with surface-to-air missiles.

One official said, “It’s not a huge concern, but we are keeping our eyes on it.”

The ship’s destination has not yet been confirmed.

It’s not the first time Russian spy ships have been spotted off the east coast. In September 2015, another Russian spy ship was spotted near the U.S. Navy’s ballistic missile submarine base in Kings Bay, Georgia.

During the Cold War, Russian intelligence gathering ships were known to park off U.S. submarine bases along the coast.

