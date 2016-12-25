Debris from missing Russian military plane found at sea

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry says rescuers have found fragments of the Tu-154 plane that was carrying 91 people on board en route to the Russian military base in Syria.

Officials said the aircraft had disappeared Sunday over the Black Sea shortly after takeoff from the resort town of Sochi.

The ministry said the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.

A total of 83 passengers and eight crew were on board when the plane dropped off radar early Sunday. Emergency services searched for the plane, a Soviet-designed three-engine airliner, the ministry said.

Nine journalists were among the passengers, according to the Interfax news agency.

Russian media reports said the plane disappeared over the sea a few minutes after takeoff.

The ministry says rescue teams found fragments of the plane at a distance of about 1.5 kilometers (less than a mile) from shore at a depth of 50-70 meters.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was personally coordinating the rescue efforts, and President Vladimir Putin has received official reports on the incident.

