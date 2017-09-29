Royal Caribbean cruise ship arrives in Puerto Rico with relief supplies

After canceling one of its cruises, Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas arrived in Puerto Rico Thursday, bringing along needed relief supplies.

The cruise line told Fox Business it canceled its Sept. 30 cruise on the ship so it could instead be used for evacuation and humanitarian efforts.

“Tonight evacuees, along with their pets, are leaving San Juan on Adventure of the Seas,” Royal Caribbean posted on Facebook. “Next stop is St. Croix followed by St. Thomas to drop off supplies and pick up more people in need. A big thank you to everyone in San Juan and our amazing team onboard who made today happen.”

The move has been widely praised on social media, as the ship brought aboard evacuated tourists, employees and their families, and “other evacuees that we could.”

One commenter posted, “Today my parents will finally get a good night’s sleep after over a week of no power and no water. Most importantly, they’ll be in Florida for the birth of their granddaughter next week and I can’t thank you enough for that Royal Caribbean International. THANK YOU! All the help you’re bringing to my people will not go unnoticed.”

Workers delivered water, food and generators to the hurricane-ravaged island, with more supplies heading for the U.S. Virgin Islands. The ship will then travel to Fort Lauderdale before returning to San Juan Oct. 6.