Roomba vacuum maker wants to sell data on your home’s floor plans

(WSVN) - The maker of the Roomba robotic vacuum, iRobot, is looking to possibly sell their customer’s home floor plans to three big tech companies.

The latest model of the Roomba has a built-in camera that can learn the layout of your home. It has a software that processes the images and builds a map while it is cleaning.

By knowing the size and shape of the floor layout, it can connect other features in your home, such as heating and air conditioning systems, EQ balance sound systems, and even smart lighting that adjusts to the position of windows throughout the day.

The CEO of iRobot, Colin Angle, told Reuters the company looking to make a deal with Amazon, Apple, or Alphabet that would put what he calls the “rich map of the home” inside the brain of Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

He also mentioned that the company will protect their customer’s privacy, and will only sell what their customers approve.

According to the New York Post, Angle said iRobot became compatible with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant in March, and could reach a deal to sell its maps in the next couple of years.

People have raised their concerns through social media about the plans. Some Roomba owners said they felt as though the vacuums could be spying or even making them vulnerable to data hacks.

Alexa turns you into the cops if you step out. Roomba sells maps of your house to the cops so they can find you. The future is a dark place. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 25, 2017

#Roomba will soon map out your home and sell that data? No thanks. I might have bought one if not for this. #Privacy https://t.co/pTJTFCNFbB — Brandon Lorrekovich (@IrkenExplorer) July 26, 2017

As a Roomba owner, I'm not thrilled – Roomba could sell maps of your home to Google, Amazon, Apple https://t.co/mUYh810T4o @mashable — Alex Kane (@hello_alexkane) July 26, 2017

