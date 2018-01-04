Robber seen praying on security camera after getting locked inside store

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A robber in Texas tried to seek divine intervention after his attempt to hold up a store didn’t go as planned.

Houston Police just released surveillance video of the incident, which happened back in April of 2017.

The security footage from inside a cell phone store shows John Bell walking behind the counter, demanding that an employee open the cash register. But instead of complying, the worker refused and had customers leave the store, locking the door from the outside and trapping Bell in.

Bell fired several gunshots at the door’s lock in an attempt to escape.

That’s when Bell realized his fate. He can be heard saying, “I’m going to jail!” as he paced around the empty store.

The video then shows Bell dropping to his knees to pray and apologize for his crime, saying, “Please, I have nothing! I’m sorry!”

Police soon opened the door and arrested Bell, who later pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery.

He was sentenced to five years in prison.

